iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Regis Management CO LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 5.4% of Regis Management CO LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.99. 6,333,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,826,916. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.22 and a one year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.