iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Trust lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.8% during the first quarter. American Trust now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 127,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,940,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $389,000. Ignite Planners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.8% in the first quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,679,000 after purchasing an additional 18,596 shares during the period.

BATS:EFG traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,488 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

