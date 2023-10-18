iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,857 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 407,598 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

