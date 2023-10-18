iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Raised by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 0.22% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $16,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.12. The stock had a trading volume of 407,598 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.79.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

