iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $48.27

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.27 and last traded at $48.83, with a volume of 1367060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.39.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFV. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 42,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,543.2% in the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 447,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,920,000 after acquiring an additional 431,028 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 102.4% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,967 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 163.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 1,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 40.0% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 99,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after purchasing an additional 28,402 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

