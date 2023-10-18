iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,652 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $7,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EEM opened at $38.04 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $42.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

