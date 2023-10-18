iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Position Lifted by Wright Fund Management LLC

Wright Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Wright Fund Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wright Fund Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $17,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS:USMV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.60. 3,916,803 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.