iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by Verus Capital Partners LLC

Verus Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $136.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,772 shares. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

