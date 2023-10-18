iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $33.04

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.04 and last traded at $33.34, with a volume of 55916 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.85.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of $790.81 million, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.79 and its 200-day moving average is $34.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMV. Summit Global Investments increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 375,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,395,000 after acquiring an additional 30,686 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $364,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $285,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

