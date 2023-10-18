iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Hilton Capital Management LLC

Hilton Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $273.66. The stock had a trading volume of 61,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,690. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.91 and a 1-year high of $286.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $273.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

