iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Boosted by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $246,661,000. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $139.58 and a fifty-two week high of $164.18. The firm has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

