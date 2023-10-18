iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) is West Bancorporation Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

West Bancorporation Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. West Bancorporation Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $10,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.40. 139,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,825,778. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.29. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $139.58 and a one year high of $164.18.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

