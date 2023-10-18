iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% in the first quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $174.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.58 and a 200 day moving average of $182.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $167.46 and a 12 month high of $199.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.