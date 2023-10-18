iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Regis Management CO LLC

Regis Management CO LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,169 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Regis Management CO LLC owned about 0.35% of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF worth $10,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYR. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Broadview Financial Management LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Passaic Partners LLC now owns 297,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,703,000 after purchasing an additional 154,268 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2,868.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 126,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $242,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,854,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,563,472. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.03. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $96.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.