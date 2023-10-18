iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 1,680,000 shares. Currently, 6.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

In related news, CFO Matthew Gall acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,620.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total transaction of $5,691,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,804,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,333,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Gall purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,429 shares in the company, valued at $162,620.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 9,041.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 97.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITOS traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.54. The company had a trading volume of 156,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,114. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22. The stock has a market cap of $341.34 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.22.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.07. iTeos Therapeutics had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

ITOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

