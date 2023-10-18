Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Short Interest Up 6.6% in September

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 54,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Iterum Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Iterum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of ITRM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.66. The company had a trading volume of 29,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. Iterum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $1.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.00.

About Iterum Therapeutics

Iterum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ITRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Iterum Therapeutics will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

