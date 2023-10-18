J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Stephens in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Stephens’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.05.

JBHT stock traded down $13.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.00. 567,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $159.83 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total transaction of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,126 shares in the company, valued at $5,775,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $95,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

