J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $193.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.80.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $190.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.40. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $159.83 and a twelve month high of $209.21.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 6.19%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total value of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,810 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,502 shares of company stock worth $2,284,358 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services



J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

