J.B. Hunt Transport Services Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 1,782 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average volume of 1,131 put options.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock traded down $15.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $180.20. The company had a trading volume of 910,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,417. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $159.83 and a 52-week high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.78 and a 200 day moving average of $183.54.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total value of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.31, for a total value of $476,736.49. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 32,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,261,421.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,502 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,358. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.05.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

