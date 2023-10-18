Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Short Interest Down 9.8% in September

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a decline of 9.8% from the September 15th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $1,918,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at $38,968,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 4,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $551,752.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,205 shares in the company, valued at $19,611,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total value of $1,918,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,968,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,845 shares of company stock worth $24,022,557 over the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,552,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844,254 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 71.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,893 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after purchasing an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the first quarter valued at $384,818,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jabil from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.00.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $137.42 on Wednesday. Jabil has a 12-month low of $58.95 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 15.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.33%.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Further Reading

