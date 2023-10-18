Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Shares Bought by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,699 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 13.3% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.38% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $45,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the first quarter worth $49,559,510,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.08. The stock had a trading volume of 175,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,291. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.86. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.51 and a one year high of $51.38.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

