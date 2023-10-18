Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 128,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 405,541 shares.The stock last traded at $47.87 and had previously closed at $47.89.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 122,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $417,000. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

