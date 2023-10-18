JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the September 15th total of 2,070,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 879,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FROG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of JFrog from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair upgraded JFrog from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of FROG opened at $23.67 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.24.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.16% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $84.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,042,271 shares in the company, valued at $168,169,431.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CRO Tali Notman sold 3,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total value of $112,851.44. Following the sale, the executive now owns 586,570 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,156.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,042,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,169,431.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,499 shares of company stock valued at $5,519,428. Insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FROG. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth about $3,300,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in JFrog by 51.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in JFrog during the first quarter worth $881,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its position in shares of JFrog by 4.8% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at $1,626,000. 57.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

