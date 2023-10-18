JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.05

JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets Limited (LON:JARA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) per share on Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON JARA opened at GBX 71.20 ($0.87) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £153.67 million, a PE ratio of 652.73 and a beta of 0.20. JPMorgan Global Core Real Assets has a 1-year low of GBX 65.11 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 99.80 ($1.22). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 77.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 81.95.

