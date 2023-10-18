JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of JSGI stock opened at GBX 295.01 ($3.60) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 347 ($4.24). The stock has a market cap of £160.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,295.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50.

About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income

JPMorgan Japan Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

