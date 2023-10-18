JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.50

JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income plc (LON:JSGI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.50 ($0.04) per share on Friday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of JSGI stock opened at GBX 295.01 ($3.60) on Wednesday. JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income has a 1 year low of GBX 290 ($3.54) and a 1 year high of GBX 347 ($4.24). The stock has a market cap of £160.72 million, a PE ratio of -1,295.65 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 307.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 311.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.50.
About JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- 5 Reasons Texas Instruments is a Buy-and-Hold-Forever Stock
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Is the Ozempic-Driven DexCom Selloff Overdone?
- Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks
- Will New AI Chip Restrictions Threaten Nvidia Stock Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.