KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 4,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 262,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 16.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KalVista Pharmaceuticals news, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total value of $189,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 14,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total value of $159,619.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,756 shares in the company, valued at $1,574,691.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Cha sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,963 shares of company stock worth $574,883. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KalVista Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KALV. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,331. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.67.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.