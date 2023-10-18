KBC Group NV Acquires New Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 139,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,031,000. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Graco as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Graco by 52.5% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Graco by 569.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Graco

In related news, CEO Mark W. Sheahan bought 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.04 per share, for a total transaction of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at $4,978,413.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 30,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $2,317,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Sheahan acquired 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.04 per share, with a total value of $99,827.52. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 62,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,978,413.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on GGG. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Graco from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Graco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Graco Price Performance

NYSE:GGG opened at $74.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $87.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.05.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.14 million. Graco had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Graco Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Graco’s payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

