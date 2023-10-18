KBC Group NV Cuts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

KBC Group NV lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,439 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 60,894 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $11,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 7.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 43,161 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 138,600 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $908,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 75,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $9,088,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 47,029 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total transaction of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,785,917.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,397,694 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EA shares. HSBC started coverage on Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $131.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.17. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 40.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $140.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 11.78%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

