KBC Group NV Increases Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 848.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $17,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $251,551,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paycom Software during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $381.24.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of PAYC opened at $275.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.28. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.12 and a 1-year high of $374.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paycom Software news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total value of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,179.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Paycom Software news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total value of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

