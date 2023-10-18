KBC Group NV Reduces Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 136,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

EMR opened at $95.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.98 and its 200-day moving average is $90.17. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $100.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $244,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,161,598.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

