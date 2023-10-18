KBC Group NV Trims Stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

KBC Group NV reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 21.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,107 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of Quest Diagnostics worth $12,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14,887.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,331,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302,510 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 46,022.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,914,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $270,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter worth $157,412,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of DGX opened at $123.29 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $119.59 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.45.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

