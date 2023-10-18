Kellogg (NYSE:K) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Kellogg from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an upgrade rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $69.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.64.

Kellogg Stock Performance

NYSE K opened at $50.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.38. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total transaction of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,662,627.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.78, for a total value of $6,378,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,662,627.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $3,914,896.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,865,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,488,712.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 766,800 shares of company stock valued at $45,599,306 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kellogg

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 24,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

