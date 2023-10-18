Key Financial Inc Acquires 170 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Key Financial Inc grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,962 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.47, for a total value of $2,016,880.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $3,950,158.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $9,879,039. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.14.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on V

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $241.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.67. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.76 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.