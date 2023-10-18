Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.46. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.41%.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
