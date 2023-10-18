Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $4.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.46. Key Tronic has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.47.

Get Key Tronic alerts:

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $162.61 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 2.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

About Key Tronic

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 663,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 3,701 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Key Tronic by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Key Tronic by 564.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 88,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Key Tronic by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Key Tronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Key Tronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.