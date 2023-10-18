KeyCorp Trims Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Target Price to $73.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $77.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 17.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ED. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:ED opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $519,380,000,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 96,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.