Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Trading 2.3% Higher

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) traded up 2.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.46 and last traded at $5.43. 1,523,699 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 12,337,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.00 to $4.65 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, CSFB raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.07.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KGC

Kinross Gold Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.93.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.4% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kinross Gold by 47.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 980,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 268,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.