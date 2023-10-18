Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Stock Holdings Cut by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,353 shares during the period. Koppers comprises approximately 1.2% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 1.44% of Koppers worth $10,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Koppers by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Koppers by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,313,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Koppers by 11.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Koppers by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koppers by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Koppers stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $37.30. 1,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,097. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.27 and a 52 week high of $41.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Koppers ( NYSE:KOP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $577.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.00 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 23.76%. Koppers’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total value of $423,096.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Koppers news, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 10,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.48, for a total transaction of $423,096.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,625.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Leslie S. Hyde sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $157,941.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,884.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,897 shares of company stock valued at $867,532. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on KOP. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, September 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Koppers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).The RUPS segment procures and treats crossties, switch ties, and various types of lumber used for railroad bridges and crossings.

