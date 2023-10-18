Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.61

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.88, with a volume of 137992 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Kornit Digital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRNT

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $751.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of 1.78.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $56.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.88 million. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 37.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kornit Digital

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 357.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the third quarter worth $39,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.