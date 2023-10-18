Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,996 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,733 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,996 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 33.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Truist Financial by 8.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.64.

Shares of TFC opened at $29.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.70. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Truist Financial’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

