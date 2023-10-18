KT (NYSE:KT) Sees Large Volume Increase

KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 344,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,059,066 shares.The stock last traded at $12.37 and had previously closed at $12.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on KT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get KT alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KT

KT Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.89.

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KT Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in KT by 381.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of KT by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of KT by 248.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. 20.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.