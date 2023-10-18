L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Sold by Martin Investment Management LLC

Martin Investment Management LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises approximately 1.9% of Martin Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Martin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $6,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 3.1% in the second quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 246,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,210,000 after acquiring an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 82,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 2.4% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LHX traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.52. 195,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.45, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $175.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.40. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.25 and a 52-week high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 108.57%.

LHX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.87.

In other news, President Edward J. Zoiss sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.84, for a total transaction of $2,725,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 31,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,885.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

