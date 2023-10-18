Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Shares Down 4.6%

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $360.95 and last traded at $360.95. 44,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 304,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $378.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LII shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $400.00 to $410.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lennox International from $378.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. William Blair raised Lennox International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho raised Lennox International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $340.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lennox International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $332.00 to $455.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennox International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $366.00.

Lennox International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $325.95.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.00 earnings per share. Lennox International’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennox International

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total transaction of $224,533.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennox International

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Lennox International by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Lennox International during the second quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lennox International by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

