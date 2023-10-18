Lindbrook Capital LLC Acquires 308 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,335,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $527,273,000 after acquiring an additional 38,342 shares during the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.8% during the first quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 4,295,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $164,033,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 22.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,200,481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after acquiring an additional 595,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,631,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,493,000 after purchasing an additional 116,290 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,736,000 after purchasing an additional 313,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HALO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ HALO opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.26. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.85 and a 52 week high of $59.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 6.58.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 254.75%. The business had revenue of $221.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Halozyme Therapeutics

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.41, for a total value of $424,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 151,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,442,545.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,800 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.