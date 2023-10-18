Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,492 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 4,409 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of META. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.45.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,249 shares of company stock valued at $12,246,219 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $302.22 and a 200-day moving average of $277.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $330.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.