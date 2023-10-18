Lindbrook Capital LLC Has $84,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Lindbrook Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,771,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,789,834,000 after purchasing an additional 194,995 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,510,000 after purchasing an additional 35,746 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 32.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,281,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,432,000 after acquiring an additional 311,370 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after purchasing an additional 251,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 2.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,151,000 after buying an additional 21,928 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $768,560.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,893,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Crum sold 1,800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.89, for a total transaction of $1,000,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,274 shares in the company, valued at $10,158,333.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $515.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $506.97. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $388.12 and a fifty-two week high of $572.50. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.15. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.06% and a net margin of 39.02%. The company had revenue of $621.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.78 earnings per share. MSCI’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $554.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $510.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus started coverage on MSCI in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $566.07.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

