Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 23.16% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.18.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

Shares of LAC stock opened at $9.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.81 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average is $19.02.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 654.7% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Lithium Americas by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 140.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.