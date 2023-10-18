Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Shares Down 5.5%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.53 and last traded at $8.60. Approximately 549,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 3,816,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LAC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a current ratio of 10.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,200,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,947,000 after purchasing an additional 93,027 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Lithium Americas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,878,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,069,000 after buying an additional 204,083 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lithium Americas by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,650,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after buying an additional 133,973 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lithium Americas by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,022,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,357,000 after buying an additional 102,752 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lithium Americas in the fourth quarter worth $17,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas Corp. engages in the exploration of lithium resource in the United States. It owns the Thacker Pass project located in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

