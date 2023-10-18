Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Given New $540.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $555.00 to $540.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.44% from the company’s current price.

LMT has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $488.25.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $441.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $111.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.50. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 47.3% in the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the third quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

