Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Cut to $481.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $495.00 to $481.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $487.06.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $444.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,934. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $393.77 and a 52 week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $111.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 71.67%. The firm had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,332,000 after buying an additional 992,835 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after buying an additional 975,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

