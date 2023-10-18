Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.68

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.68 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 17609630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on LCID. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.15.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.09.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $150.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 55.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $280,877.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares in the company, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 32.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after buying an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,347,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 25.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the period.

Lucid Group Company Profile

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

